CONSIDINE, Thomas Age 82, of Tewksbury, formerly of Cambridge, U.S. Army Vet., retired Payne Elevator Machinist, passed away Oct. 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marie A. (Walsh). Son of the late John and Mary (Enright) Considine. Father of Thomas F. Considine of Tewksbury, Sheila M. Considine of Nashua, NH, and Nancy A. Considine of N. Billerica. Grandfather of Sean Michael, Hailey, and Ashlynn. Brother of John Considine of Arizona, Stephen Considine and his wife Kathy of Nashua, NH, Paul Considine of Somerville, Brenda Cardoso and her husband Antonio of Milton, and the late Peter Considine, Margaret Considine, and Anne Stockton. Brother-in-law of Marion Considine of Somerville. He leaves many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Calling Hours are Thursday, Oct. 10, from 4-7 p.m., at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., TEWKSBURY. Funeral service will be held Friday, Oct. 11, at 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home. At the request of the family, please omit flowers. Donations in his memory may be made to the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial V.A. Hospital, 200 Springs Road, Bedford, MA 01730.
www.farmeranddee.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 8, 2019