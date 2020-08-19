|
|
BISHOP, Thomas D. Thomas Dean Bishop, devoted partner and father, passed away on June 21st at the age of 52. Tom was born on April 30, 1968, in Dickinson, ND, to Norman and Karen Bishop. Tom and his partner, Suzanne Wong, are residents of Cambridge where they raised their beloved late German Shorthaired Pointer, Dookie. Tom was a seasoned executive who transformed biotechnology companies with his firm but fair leadership style, keen business sense, and talent for building high performance teams. Tom leaves behind his position as the Director of Business Development and the Technology Development Fund at Boston Children's Hospital's Technology & Innovation Development Office (TIDO). Tom is survived by his partner, Suzanne; his parents, Norman and Karen Bishop; his brothers, Greg (April) of Bismarck, and Scott of Gilbert, AZ; several aunts, uncles, cousins; and nieces, Carey and Alexis (Quinton), and their children. For the full obituary and information on services, please visit https://sites.google.com/view/tbishopmemorial/home. For donations in Tom's memory, please support German Shorthaired Pointer Rescue of New England https://bit.ly/3kYC26U
View the online memorial for Thomas D. BISHOP
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 20, 2020