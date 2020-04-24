Boston Globe Obituaries
THOMAS D. SULLIVAN

THOMAS D. SULLIVAN Obituary
SULLIVAN, Thomas D. Of Everett, April 23, 2020 at age 70. Thomas was the son of the late Francis & Clara (Bigley) Sullivan. Loving brother of Barbara Sokolowski & her husband Stanley of Everett & the late Jean Sullivan. All services are private. Late U. S. Army National Guard Veteran & longtime employee of Raytheon. Contributions in Tom's memory may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215 or www.jimmyfund.org To send a message of condolence, visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
