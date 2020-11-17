WALSH, Thomas D. Of Braintree, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 90. Devoted husband of Mary T. (Francis) Walsh for sixty years. Cherished father of Tom & Karen Walsh, Joe Walsh, Mary & George Gawron, Rob & Tracy Walsh, Rita & Dave Root, Ann Walsh & Jonathan Ablett, Billy & Shannon Walsh and Teresa & Greg Cook; twenty grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a significant extended family, including his sisters, Mary Walsh, Sarah Kiely, Alice Cullen (deceased); and brother, Bob Walsh.
Mr. Walsh lived his first 30 years between Winchester and Gloucester. When he and Mary married in 1960, they moved to Braintree. Beyond his dedication to his family, Tom was passionate about learning, swimming, his Catholic faith, and the Boy Scouts of America.
Tom graduated from Northeastern University (AEE, BBA) and Lesley University (MS). He joined Boston Edison Co. as an apprentice lineman in 1950, provided power to the people of Boston in numerous roles, and retired in 1993 as manager of Transmission and Distribution. He was a Registered Professional Engineer and a Life Senior Member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers. He held several U.S. and Canadian patents and authored numerous technical papers and journal articles. He was a speaker at many national conventions, taught at Quincy College, and served on Northeastern University's Reseed program for improving science education in public schools. Upon retirement, he was a consultant on electric power in the U.S. and Asia.
Tom's legacy extended deep into the community. Since 1969, Tom was a leader in the Boy Scouts of America. He was awarded the Silver Beaver medal in 1999 by the BSA and the St. George emblem by the Archdiocese of Boston for his work with youth in Scouting.
He was our teacher, advocate, moral compass, and standard bearer; a champion for his loved ones in all of their endeavors. He will be deeply missed, celebrated, and remembered forever.
