DOHERTY, Thomas Of Dedham, formerly of Buncrana, Donegal, Ireland passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family on June 7, 2020. Devoted husband of 59 years to Frances (Fleming). Loving father of Laura and her husband Joseph Lee of South Boston. Son of the late Daniel Doherty and Ellen (McDaid). Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Tom was a proud Army Veteran of the Korea War, member of and member of the Boston Lodge of Elks # 10. He was the recording secretary for the Boston cement masons and plasterer's union local 534. Funeral services for Tom will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory may be made to Fisher House Boston, PO Box 230, South Walpole, MA 02071 or at Fisherhouseboston.org To leave a condolence message for Tom's family please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2020