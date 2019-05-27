DONAHUE, Thomas E. Age 73, passed away Monday, May 27th, 2019 at Mount Auburn Hospital following an illness. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Susan (McKenna) Donahue, his brother, Paul Donahue and wife Maureen Donahue, his children, Julie Davila and husband Tony Davila, Leann Donahue and her partner Chris Gurner, his grandsons, Thomas R. Donahue and fiancee Brandie Hughes, Anthony Davila, his great-granddaughter, Hailey Rose Donahue, and many nieces, nephews and other family. Tom was born and raised in Cambridge and was a longtime Waltham resident. A dedicated Air Force Veteran and member of the Cambridge Police Department for 21 years. Tom was an active board member and finance officer of the Joseph F. Hill Post 156 American Legion. Over the years he could regularly be found at his summer home on Cape Cod. An avid golfer and Boston sports fan. A loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend who will be deeply missed by the countless lives he has impacted. Funeral Service in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Rd., BELMONT, Thursday, at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting hours Wednesday, 4-8pm. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com Brown & Hickey Funeral Home 617-484-2534 617-547-1500 Published in The Boston Globe on May 28, 2019