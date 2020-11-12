1/1
THOMAS E. DWYER
DWYER, Thomas E. Of Dorchester, passed away November 11th. Father of Patricia Dwyer of Fall River, Lisa Mahoney of Medway and the late Renee M. Dwyer. Brother of Gail Dwyer of Milton and the late Albert "Albie" Dwyer and Jane Dwyer Ryan. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and many friends. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON Sunday from 3-5 pm. Funeral service and burial private. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

View the online memorial for Thomas E. DWYER


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
