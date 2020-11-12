DWYER, Thomas E. Of Dorchester, passed away November 11th. Father of Patricia Dwyer of Fall River, Lisa Mahoney of Medway and the late Renee M. Dwyer. Brother of Gail Dwyer of Milton and the late Albert "Albie" Dwyer and Jane Dwyer Ryan. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and many friends. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON Sunday from 3-5 pm. Funeral service and burial private. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com
