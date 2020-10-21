1/1
THOMAS E. FOLEY
FOLEY, Thomas E. Of North Reading and formerly of Winchester, October 19, 2020, age 80. Beloved husband of 41 years to Donna J. (Kinsley) Foley; loving father of his sons, Thomas S. Foley and Brian P. Foley; his daughter, Cheryl Finnerty; stepsons, Corey A. Ricardo and Philip A. Ricardo; brothers, John Foley and Robert Foley; sisters, Mary Lou Murray and Barbara Foley and 7 grandchildren. Funeral Services will be private. Visitation will be held at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING on Thursday, October 22 from 4 to 7 PM. Interment in Riverside Cemetery in North Reading. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. cancer.org He was a retired electrician for Atlantic Gelatin in Woburn. Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Croswell Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Croswell Funeral Home
19 Bow St.
North Reading, MA 01864
978-664-3031
