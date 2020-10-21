FOLEY, Thomas E. Of North Reading and formerly of Winchester, October 19, 2020, age 80. Beloved husband of 41 years to Donna J. (Kinsley) Foley; loving father of his sons, Thomas S. Foley and Brian P. Foley; his daughter, Cheryl Finnerty; stepsons, Corey A. Ricardo and Philip A. Ricardo; brothers, John Foley and Robert Foley; sisters, Mary Lou Murray and Barbara Foley and 7 grandchildren. Funeral Services will be private. Visitation will be held at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING on Thursday, October 22 from 4 to 7 PM. Interment in Riverside Cemetery in North Reading. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. cancer.org
He was a retired electrician for Atlantic Gelatin in Woburn.