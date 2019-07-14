Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Dedham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS GRANT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS E. GRANT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS E. GRANT Obituary
GRANT, Thomas E. Of West Roxbury, formerly of Dedham, July 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Marie F. (Caruso) Grant. Devoted father of Susan Grant-O'Brien and her husband Joe of Dracut, Nancy Sauve and her husband Brad of Walpole, and Michael Grant of Mansfield. Loving grandfather of Jessica, Danielle, and Nicole Sauve, and Megan and Emily Grant. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Proud graduate Boston College High School, 1953, Northeastern University, and Boston College, MBA. U.S. Army Veteran. Longtime program manager for Northrop Grumman, Norwood. Member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 234, Dedham. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Tuesday, July 16 from 4-8pm. Funeral from the funeral home on Wednesday, July 17 at 10am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Thomas' memory to Boston College High School, 150 Morrissey Blvd., Boston, MA 02125. For directions and guestbook pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe from July 15 to July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now