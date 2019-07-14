|
GRANT, Thomas E. Of West Roxbury, formerly of Dedham, July 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Marie F. (Caruso) Grant. Devoted father of Susan Grant-O'Brien and her husband Joe of Dracut, Nancy Sauve and her husband Brad of Walpole, and Michael Grant of Mansfield. Loving grandfather of Jessica, Danielle, and Nicole Sauve, and Megan and Emily Grant. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Proud graduate Boston College High School, 1953, Northeastern University, and Boston College, MBA. U.S. Army Veteran. Longtime program manager for Northrop Grumman, Norwood. Member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 234, Dedham. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Tuesday, July 16 from 4-8pm. Funeral from the funeral home on Wednesday, July 17 at 10am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Thomas' memory to Boston College High School, 150 Morrissey Blvd., Boston, MA 02125. For directions and guestbook pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe from July 15 to July 16, 2019