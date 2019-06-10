Boston Globe Obituaries
|
HARRIS, Thomas E. Of Westwood, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Devoted son of the late Sam & Burta Harris. Beloved husband of Carol Weinstein. Loving father of Bobbi Harris & her partner Cheryl Fussell, Beth Harris & her partner Elaine Fiore, Jeff Harris & his partner Marcel Alves and Lisa Rounds & her husband Barry. Cherished grandfather of Emilee Rose Rounds, Madison Isabel Rounds and Melanie Kate Rounds. Dear brother of the late Glorine Tuohey and Shirley Horner. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Services at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., CANTON, on Friday, June 14, at 12:00 noon. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park. Memorial observance at his residence Saturday evening, 7:00pm-9:00pm, Sunday, 1:00pm-4:00pm, and Monday, 7:00pm-9:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 1661 Worcester Road, Suite 301, Framingham, MA 01701. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781 828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2019
