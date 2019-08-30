Home

St Mary's Church
330 Pratt St
Mansfield, MA 02048
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
330 Pratt Street
Mansfield, MA
View Map
THOMAS E. MADDEN

THOMAS E. MADDEN Obituary
MADDEN, Thomas E. Age 81, of Mansfield, formerly of Braintree and Canton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, with his loving family by his side. He was born in Philadelphia, PA, the son of the late, John J. and Mary E. (Wislocki) Madden. He is survived by his loving wife, Eileen; his son Eric Madden and his wife Tricia of Mansfield; his daughter Stacey Lincoln and her husband Brian of Raynham; his grandchildren: Patrick and Colin Madden, and Kyle, Matthew and Kristen Lincoln; a brother, John Madden of Pittsburgh. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, September 2, 2019, at 11:00am, in St. Mary's Church, 330 Pratt Street, Mansfield, MA, with burial to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to: Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379. Boston Cremation, 115 N. Main Street, Mansfield, MA 02048

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019
