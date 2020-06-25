|
MARTIN, Thomas E. Of Norwood, formerly of Roslindale, passed away on June 23, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Mary C. (Cronin) Martin. Devoted father of Thomas T. Martin and his wife Kathy of Norwood and Michael J. Martin and his wife Ava of Walpole. Brother of Jean Buckley of Dedham, Paul Martin of Canton, John Martin of Quincy and the late Jimmy Martin, Ann Scannel, Edmund Martin and Kay Woods. Cherished grandfather of Chris, Catie, Allie, Nicole, Joey and TJ. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Son of the late Thomas J. and Mary (Jordan) Martin. Thomas was a retired teacher for the City of Boston. He was a US Marine Corps Veteran. Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 8:30am-10:30am at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington Street, NORWOOD, MA. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 11am, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Norwood, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Deutsches-Altenheim, German Centre for Extended Care, 2222 Centre Street, West Roxbury, MA 02132-4097, www.germancentre.org Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
