Boston Globe Obituaries
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
More Obituaries for THOMAS MCCARTHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS E. MCCARTHY

THOMAS E. MCCARTHY Obituary
McCARTHY, Thomas E. Of Revere, in Beachmont, surrounded by his loving family on February 9th, at 54 years, following a most courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Devoted husband of Anne T. (Sciarappa) McCarthy of Revere. Proud & loving father of Teresa A. McCarthy–O'Hara & husband Revere Police Officer Kevin O'Hara of Beverly & Amanda M. McCarthy & companion Justin E. Esiason of Worcester. Beloved son of the late Joseph F., Sr. & Elizabeth A. (Tupper) McCarthy. Cherished brother of Joseph F. McCarthy & wife Anne of Rockland & Kathleen E. Maxwell & husband Michael of Hookset, NH. Dear son-in-law of Sandra Sciarappa & husband Alphonse "Al" Yoviene of Boynton Beach, FL & the adored brother-in-law of Catherine M. Murray of Malden. Also survived by many loving nieces & nephews. Family & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Vertuccio and Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107), REVERE, on Saturday, February 15th from 12:00 p.m. (Noon) to 3:00 p.m. Per Tom's request, family and friends attending are encouraged to dress casually. Parking available in lot left of the Funeral Home. Interment will be private. Tom worked as a Group Leader in the Printing Division for Massachusetts Medical Society, a position he held for over 31 years. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2020
