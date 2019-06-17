MEAGHER, Thomas E. "Tom" Age 74, Of Billerica, formerly of Medford and Somerville, June 13, 2019, after a brief illness, with his family by his side. Beloved husband of Mary C. (McMahon) Meagher. Loving father of Michael Meagher (and wife Michelle) of Billerica and David Meagher (and his wife Lesley) of Stoneham. Proud grandpa of Conor and Ella Meagher. Dear brother of Nancy Meagher-Mills (and husband Richard) of Medford and Barbara Meagher Smith (and husband Greg) of Johnston, RI. Tom loved spending time with his family. There was not a family party or gathering that you would not find Tom talking someone's ear off. He was a story teller. If you knew Tom, you knew that he loved to talk about growing up in Somerville. He was such a kind man and truly wanted nothing but the best for his loved ones. He cherished his time with his sons and grandchildren and would not miss a chance to brag about them. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Thursday 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Procession will gather on Friday morning at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Raphael Church, Medford at 11:00 a.m. Interment private. Graduate of Matignon High School, Class of 1962. Late employee for United States Postal Service for 39 years before retiring in 2004. More recently, Tom worked as a groundskeeper at Scottish Highlands Golf Course in Salem, NH. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Tom's name to a . For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary