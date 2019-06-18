Boston Globe Obituaries
|
THOMAS E. MONAGHAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

THOMAS E. MONAGHAN Obituary
MONAGHAN, Thomas E. Of Waltham, June 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Jean (Murphy) Monaghan. Father of Julie A. Monaghan of Waltham and Sean T. Monaghan and his wife Sadie of Jackson Hole, WY. Proud Papa to Nora Jayne Monaghan of Jackson Hole. Brother of Helen Puglisi of Bulls Head, AZ and the late John and James Monaghan. Brother-in-law of Norma (Leblanc) Monaghan of Waltham and Bernard G. Murphy of Wellesley. Family and friends will honor and remember Tom's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Monday, June 24 from 4 to 8 p.m., and again at 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Waltham. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of Tom to support cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or to , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2019
