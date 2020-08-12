|
REYNOLDS, Thomas E. Of South Yarmouth, died April 15, 2020. The beloved husband of 35 years to Grace Marie (Joy) Reynolds of South Yarmouth. Son of the late Thomas and Delia (Maloney) Reynolds. Brother of the late Catherine Procter, Margaret Reynolds, Frances Reynolds, Dorothy Cronin and Marion Reynolds. Cherished uncle of Mary Claire Ballou, John and Thomas Cronin, David Procter and Susan MacFarlane and the late Neil Cronin. Tom grew up in Dorchester and spent his summers in Humarock. He graduated from Dorchester High School, and after his high school graduation he, like so many of the greatest generation, enlisted into the United States Army and served his country during WWII. After his military career, Tom furthered his education at Boston College and graduated in the Class of 1955. Tom worked as a Labor Relations Officer for the United States Department of Defense. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus - St. Pius X Council, as well as a member of American Legion and he volunteered driving people to appointments. Tom was a devout Catholic and taught CCD. He was very proud of his Irish heritage. An avid Boston College fan, he always enjoyed watching BC play. In his free time, both he and Grace enjoyed traveling. He had a special place in his heart for beaches and the outdoors. The foundation of his life was his faith and his family. Tom will be sadly missed by all those who were blessed to have known him. Tom's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Pleasant Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Brewster for the wonderful care they gave Tom. A pro-burial Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Christine's Church, Marshfield on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Burial took place in St. Paul's Cemetery, Hingham on April 22, 2020. Normally, the Funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Thomas's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by leaving a special memory on our website. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Tom may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society at your local parish. See Keohane.com for online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020