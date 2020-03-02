|
SAMPSON, Thomas E. Age 62, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at his home in Lakeville surrounded by his loving family. Born Saturday, July 6, 1957 in Newton, MA. Tom was the son of the late Sylvester J. & Mary E. (McDade) Sampson. Tom grew up and attended school in Newton, MA, and has lived with his sister Beth and her family in Lakeville for the past 23 years. Tom loved parties, babies, office supplies, and collecting mugs, but most of all he loved his family. He is survived by his brother & sisters; Kathleen Hansen and her husband Kenneth, Mary Brunette and her partner Sandra Faiman-Silva, Joseph Sampson and his wife Frances, John Sampson and his wife Elizabeth, Robert Sampson, Elizabeth Parlatore and her husband Gerardo, 10 nieces and nephews, and 7 grandnieces and nephews. A sincere thank you to Dr. Bertrand Chapman and his staff for their kindness and attention. Visitation will take place on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 9:00-9:45 am in the Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home, 280 Bedford St., LAKEVILLE, MA followed by a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at Sts. Martha & Mary Catholic Church, 354 Bedford Street, Lakeville, MA 02347. Following the Funeral Mass we will be going processionally to St. Mary's Cemetery in Needham, MA where Thomas will be laid to rest with his parents Sylvester and Mary. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in Thomas' name may do so by selecting from the following organizations; Wise Adult Day Health, 68 Allison Avenue, Taunton, MA 02780, or The ARC of Middleboro, 5 Mill Street, Middleboro, MA 02346. For additional information or to send a condolence to the family, please visit www.d-mfh.com Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home 280 Bedford Street Lakeville, MA 02347 508-946-9655
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2020