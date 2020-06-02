Boston Globe Obituaries
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
617-484-2534
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
THOMAS E. TURNBULL

TURNBULL, Thomas E. Of Burlington, formerly of Arlington, May 30, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lois N. (Peterson) Turnbull. Loving father of Lisa J. Newhall of Merrimack, NH, T. Eric Turnbull of Stoneham, Dana R. Roscoe of Burlington, and James C. Turnbull of Leominster. Cherished grandfather of Kristen E. Newhall, Jessica L. and Karly C. Turnbull and Victoria R. Roscoe. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Tom was a retired Captain for the Town of Arlington Fire Department and proudly served for four years in the United States Marine Corps. Visiting hours will be held in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road, BELMONT, on Thursday from 4:00 - 7:00 PM. Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19, only 10 people will be allowed in the building at a time, masks are required and bring your own pen if you wish to sign the guest book. The burial will be private for the family. Donations may be made in his memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online guest book at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 4, 2020
