THOMAS E. WATSON

THOMAS E. WATSON Obituary
WATSON, Thomas E. Revere Native, Air Force Veteran of Vietnam At 79 years, in Oak Island, Revere, in the loving presence of his God & devoted family on August 14th, following a brief illness. Beloved husband of 58 years to Carol A. (Holden) Watson. Cherished father of Albert T. Watson & wife Renee of Groveland, Melanie M. Steritti, RN & husband Joseph of Beverly & Richard E. Watson & wife Maria of Chester, NH. Devoted grandfather to Thomas A. Watson & his fiancée Jenelle Sprague, Brien M. Watson & his fiancée, Veronica Stearns, all of Groveland, John, Kayla & Matthew Watson, all of Chester, NH & Paige & Joseph Steritti, Jr., both of Beverly. Dear brother of William Watson of Ossipee, NH and Judy Studebaker of Revere. Family & friends are invited to attend the Funeral on Tuesday, August 20th from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m., and immediately followed by interment in Massachusetts National Veteran's Cemetery, Bourne. Visiting Hours are in the Funeral Home on Monday, Aug. 19th from 4-8 p.m. Parking available left of the Funeral Home. Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam Era. Retiree of Teradyne & COGNEX Inc. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019
