WATSON, Thomas E. Revere Native, Air Force Veteran of Vietnam At 79 years, in Oak Island, Revere, in the loving presence of his God & devoted family on August 14th, following a brief illness. Beloved husband of 58 years to Carol A. (Holden) Watson. Cherished father of Albert T. Watson & wife Renee of Groveland, Melanie M. Steritti, RN & husband Joseph of Beverly & Richard E. Watson & wife Maria of Chester, NH. Devoted grandfather to Thomas A. Watson & his fiancée Jenelle Sprague, Brien M. Watson & his fiancée, Veronica Stearns, all of Groveland, John, Kayla & Matthew Watson, all of Chester, NH & Paige & Joseph Steritti, Jr., both of Beverly. Dear brother of William Watson of Ossipee, NH and Judy Studebaker of Revere. Family & friends are invited to attend the Funeral on Tuesday, August 20th from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m., and immediately followed by interment in Massachusetts National Veteran's Cemetery, Bourne. Visiting Hours are in the Funeral Home on Monday, Aug. 19th from 4-8 p.m. Parking available left of the Funeral Home. Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam Era. Retiree of Teradyne & COGNEX Inc. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019