WOODS, Thomas E. Of Whitman, passed away on Wed., June 17, 2020 at age 79. Beloved husband of Ann Marie (Morris) Woods; father of Thomas Stracqualursi and his girlfriend Elizabeth Manney of Leominster; son of the late Robert E. and Agnes (Cullinane) Woods; brother of Debbie Keeger and husband Frank of Rochester, NH, Gerri Woods and Richard Woods of Stoughton and the late Robert Woods, Jr., Donald Woods and Barbara Bent; brother-in-law of John Morris and the late Pat Morris of Hanover; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A graduate of Boston Latin and UMass Boston, Tom worked in the Boston Post Office for many years as a counselor and at the NE Shelter for Homeless Veterans. Family and friends are invited to Visiting Hours on Tues., June 23 from 4 to 8PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., QUINCY CENTER. Burial with Military Honors will take place at the MA National Cemetery in Bourne at a later date. Donations may be made to the NE Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court Street, Boston, MA 02108, nechv.org For complete obituary, please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com Family-owned for over 100 Years
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020