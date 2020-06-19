Boston Globe Obituaries
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 773-2728
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
THOMAS E. WOODS Obituary
WOODS, Thomas E. Of Whitman, passed away on Wed., June 17, 2020 at age 79. Beloved husband of Ann Marie (Morris) Woods; father of Thomas Stracqualursi and his girlfriend Elizabeth Manney of Leominster; son of the late Robert E. and Agnes (Cullinane) Woods; brother of Debbie Keeger and husband Frank of Rochester, NH, Gerri Woods and Richard Woods of Stoughton and the late Robert Woods, Jr., Donald Woods and Barbara Bent; brother-in-law of John Morris and the late Pat Morris of Hanover; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A graduate of Boston Latin and UMass Boston, Tom worked in the Boston Post Office for many years as a counselor and at the NE Shelter for Homeless Veterans. Family and friends are invited to Visiting Hours on Tues., June 23 from 4 to 8PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., QUINCY CENTER. Burial with Military Honors will take place at the MA National Cemetery in Bourne at a later date. Donations may be made to the NE Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court Street, Boston, MA 02108, nechv.org For complete obituary, please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com Family-owned for over 100 Years
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020
