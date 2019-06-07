CLINTON, Thomas Edward Sr. A longtime resident of Swampscott, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was 79 years old. Born January 20, 1940 in Swampscott, MA and raised in Lynn. He attended Saint Mary's High School where he lettered in baseball, basketball and football. He graduated from Boston College in 1961 and immediately joined the Marine Corps, becoming an officer and leading Marines in combat. Upon discharge, Thomas attended and graduated Boston College Law School. He was admitted to the Massachusetts and Federal bars and practiced law from 1970 until his retirement in 2015. He was a founding partner of the successful and highly respected Boston maritime law firm, Clinton & Muzyka, established 1984. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Ann; his oldest son Thomas, Jr. and his wife Annastacia, his daughter Suzanne; his youngest son Neil and his wife Kelly; his four grandchildren Cameron, Molly, Tyler and Connor; his sister Helen and brother Raymond and his wife Paula; several nieces and nephews; and his dear friend William Stuart. Tom's greatest pleasure in life was making all those around him feel comfortable through endless conversation, great food and good drink. Tom and his wife love to travel and share many adventures with family and friends. Always a positive force in the lives of everyone he met, he was the greatest of friends, the fiercest of litigators, the kindest of fathers, and the most loyal and devoted of husbands. A Celebration of his Life will be announced at a later time. Those wishing to make a donation in Tom's name may do so to Massachusetts General Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home.



View the online memorial for Thomas Edward Sr. CLINTON Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary