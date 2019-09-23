|
CUNNINGHAM, Thomas Edward "Tommy" Passed suddenly from this life on September 12, 2019, at the age of 55. Our beloved son, brother, and friend was born in Cambridge on February 1, 1964, and grew up in the Riverside neighborhood. He graduated in 1981 from the Pilot School at Cambridge Rindge and Latin. Tom's parents are Patricia Seward, late of Boston, and Bill Cunningham of Cambridge. He leaves siblings, Stephen Seward of Nantucket; Maggie Levenstein of Ann Arbor, MI; Judith Dickerman-Nelson of Brattleboro, VT; Stephanie Cunningham of San Francisco; Madeleine Hall of Boston; Alex Hall of Santa Cruz, CA; Kate Haigh of Portland, ME; Gabrielle Allen of Methuen, MA; Fletcher Haigh of Nantucket; Patty Haigh of Plymouth, MA; Melinda Basgen of Melrose, MA; Ellie Piper of Milwaukee; Heidi Haigh of Nantucket; and Al Haigh of Phillips, ME. He also leaves his aunt Janet Gezork of Montague, MA, and many nieces and nephews, whom Tommy cherished dearly. He is remembered by friends throughout the country, especially in the Boston area, Nantucket, and San Francisco, where he lived near his sister Stephanie for several years; and in Thailand, where he traveled yearly over the past decade. Tommy was a professional chef, played guitar and bass, and was an accomplished video artist. Mass will be celebrated 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 28, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Church, Cambridge, followed by a Celebration of Tommy's Life in Central Square: for details [email protected] In lieu of flowers, give to a neighbor in need as Tommy would do.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 25, 2019