1/1
THOMAS EDWIN BURKE Jr.
1933 - 2020-11-05
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share THOMAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BURKE, Thomas Edwin Jr. Age 87 of Nashua, NH, formerly of Braintree, MA, passed away on November 5, 2020, at the home of his sister in Nashua, NH. He was born on March, 10 1933 to Thomas E. & Sarah K. (Whelan) Burke in Hingham, MA. He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Barbara McGurr, a son, Thomas E. Burke, III, two grandchildren, James and Valarie, and three brothers, George, Charles, and Ronald Jigarjian. Thomas is survived by his children: Cheryl Hachey, Charles Burke, Sr., & Elaine Matthews, Michael & Michelle Burke, Sr.; now, seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild a brother Richard F. Burke, Sr.; a sister Joyce Jigarjian Melanson, and many nieces and nephews. Tommie was an Army veteran, who served in the Korean War. Visting hours are from 9 to 10:30 AM, at the Peck Funeral Homes, in BRAINTREE at 516 Washinton St. on this Thursday, November 12th, followed by a procession to the Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth Landing, at 11 AM to be then followed by the burial at the Braintree Plain St. Cemetery at 12:15 PM.

View the online memorial for Thomas Edwin Jr. BURKE


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peck Funeral Homes
516 Washington Street
Braintree, MA 02184-4609
(781) 843-0890
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved