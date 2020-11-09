BURKE, Thomas Edwin Jr. Age 87 of Nashua, NH, formerly of Braintree, MA, passed away on November 5, 2020, at the home of his sister in Nashua, NH. He was born on March, 10 1933 to Thomas E. & Sarah K. (Whelan) Burke in Hingham, MA. He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Barbara McGurr, a son, Thomas E. Burke, III, two grandchildren, James and Valarie, and three brothers, George, Charles, and Ronald Jigarjian. Thomas is survived by his children: Cheryl Hachey, Charles Burke, Sr., & Elaine Matthews, Michael & Michelle Burke, Sr.; now, seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild a brother Richard F. Burke, Sr.; a sister Joyce Jigarjian Melanson, and many nieces and nephews. Tommie was an Army veteran, who served in the Korean War. Visting hours are from 9 to 10:30 AM, at the Peck Funeral Homes, in BRAINTREE at 516 Washinton St. on this Thursday, November 12th, followed by a procession to the Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth Landing, at 11 AM to be then followed by the burial at the Braintree Plain St. Cemetery at 12:15 PM.