Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
1155 Main St.
Wakefield, MA
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
1155 Main Street
Wakefield, MA
Interment
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
Wyoming Cemetery
205 Sylvan Street
Melrose, MA
THOMAS F. ADINOLFI


1932 - 2019
THOMAS F. ADINOLFI Obituary
ADINOLFI, Thomas F. Of Melrose, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at age 87. Beloved husband and best friend to the late Isabelle J. (Longo) Adinolfi with whom he shared 60 years of dedication and adoring love. Devoted son of the late Nicholas and Josephine (Flammia) Adinolfi. Dear brother of Rocco Adinolfi of FL, Mary Hallisey of ME and the late Florence Angelo, P. Arthur Adinolfi, Joseph Adinolfi, and Anthony Adinolfi. Caring brother-in-law of Genevieve DiCarlo and her late husband Alfred, and the late Anthony Longo and his late wife Helen, the late Margaret Tierney and her late husband Ralph, the late Anne DiCarlo and her late husband Victor, and the late Beatrice Longo. Also survived by many devoted nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Relatives & friends will gather in honor and remembrance of Tom's life during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE on Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 4-8pm, and again on Wednesday at 9am, before leaving in procession to Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield for his Funeral Mass celebrated at 10am. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. For more info: RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
