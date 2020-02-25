|
CONNEELY, Thomas F. Age 84, of Newton, MA, died on Monday, February 24, 2020, after battling vascular dementia for more than a year. Beloved husband of Anne Conneely (Cloherty), Tom was born in Oughterard, County Galway, Ireland, Sept. 30, 1935, and moved to the U.S. in the late 1950s. In addition to his wife, Tom is survived by his five children, Francis, Sean, Anne, Patrick and Owen. He is also survived by his sister Mary Angela and brother, Patrick. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, Feb 27, 2020 from 5:00 pm -8:00 pm at the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington St., WEST NEWTON, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at 10:30 am in Sacred Heart Parish, 1321 Centre St., Newton Centre, followed by interment in St. Joseph Cemetery in West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , at Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 26, 2020