Burke & Blackington Funeral Home
1479 Washington St
West Newton, MA 02465
(617) 527-0986
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burke & Blackington Funeral Home
1479 Washington St
West Newton, MA 02465
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Parish
1321 Centre St
Newton Centre, MA
View Map
Interment
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
St. Joseph Cemetery
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
THOMAS F. CONNEELY


1935 - 2020
THOMAS F. CONNEELY Obituary
CONNEELY, Thomas F. Age 84, of Newton, MA, died on Monday, February 24, 2020, after battling vascular dementia for more than a year. Beloved husband of Anne Conneely (Cloherty), Tom was born in Oughterard, County Galway, Ireland, Sept. 30, 1935, and moved to the U.S. in the late 1950s. In addition to his wife, Tom is survived by his five children, Francis, Sean, Anne, Patrick and Owen. He is also survived by his sister Mary Angela and brother, Patrick. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, Feb 27, 2020 from 5:00 pm -8:00 pm at the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington St., WEST NEWTON, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at 10:30 am in Sacred Heart Parish, 1321 Centre St., Newton Centre, followed by interment in St. Joseph Cemetery in West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , at Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 26, 2020
