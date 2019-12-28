|
COURTNEY, Thomas F. Suddenly, on December 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Cambridge and was the son of the late John and Catherine (O'Sullivan) Courtney. Beloved husband of 61 years to Beverly A. (O'Connor). Loving father of Sandy Russell and her husband Lenny of Hull, Dennis Courtney and his wife Eileen of Woburn, Valerie Kervick and her husband David of Cambridge, and Paula Crane and her husband Bob of Burlington. Devoted "Papa" of Courtney and her husband John, Caitlyn, Meghan, Kara, Kim, Catherine and her fiancé Rob, Tommy, Joey, Elizabeth, Erica, Bobby, and Fallon. Dear brother of Gerald Courtney and his wife Chickie of Melrose, Mary Collins and her late husband Dan of Arlington, Paul Courtney and his wife Sandra of Belmont, Brother Kevin Courtney, FMSI of Framingham, his sister-in-law Jean Courtney and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and close friends. Tom was predeceased by his brother, John Courtney, Sr. Tom was a retired Human Resources Manager with TRW /American Engineered Companies for more than 44 years. In his younger years, he enjoyed flag football, golfing, bowling and playing softball as a pitcher. He continued playing softball until the age of 63. Most notably with the Paddy's and Marsh Post teams. Tom spent many memorable weekends at Hanscom Air Force base with his teammates, family and friends. He also enjoyed his time at Paddy's, where he met many of his good friends who lovingly nicknamed him Black Cloud. Tom was a good Guy. Relatives and friends are invited to Visiting Hours at Saint John's Church, 2254 Mass. Ave. in NORTH CAMBRIDGE on Thursday from 4-8 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the church on Friday at 11 am. Burial to follow in Cambridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Tom to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift For obituary, directions or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019