DeANGELIS, Thomas F. Retired Boston Firefighter Age 72, passed away unexpectedly on July 5, 2019 at Norwood Hospital. He was the son of the late John and Mildred (DePasquale) DeAngelis. Tom was born on April 26, 1947 in Boston and was a graduate of Brighton High School. Tom proudly served his country in the US Air Force during the Vietnam Era. He was employed as a Boston Firefighter for Engine 53 Car 12 in Roslindale and served as the Chief's aide. Tom enjoyed playing golf and spending winters in Naples, FL. He most enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a loving and devoted father and pup. Loving father of Mark DeAngelis and his fiancée Karla of Attleboro and Lisa DeAngelis of Foxborough. Devoted grandfather of Thomas, Tyler and Timothy. Brother of Lorraine Ruo of Mansfield and the late John DeAngelis. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday at 10 AM at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxborough. Interment to follow with U.S. Air Force Honors at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. To send an online condolence please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory may be made to the , 300 5th Avenue, #6, Waltham, MA 02451. Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Calling Hours on Tuesday, July 9 from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, FOXBOROUGH. Roberts and Sons Funeral Home 508-543-5471 Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019