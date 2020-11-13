GOODWIN, Thomas F. Retired Boston Firefighter Thomas F. Goodwin, 92, recently of Chelmsford and a former longtime resident of Wakefield and Charlestown, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Sunny Acres Nursing Home in Chelmsford. He was the beloved husband of the late M. Brenda (Campbell) Goodwin with whom he enjoyed 40 happy years of marriage until her death in May of 1992. Tom was born in Cambridge on October 23, 1928 and was a son of the late Walter L. Goodwin and the late Agnes (Minearo) (Goodwin) Colby. Tom was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, having served during WWII and the Korean War aboard the USS Dixon and the USS Darby and a life member of the American Legion and the VFW. Prior to his retirement in 1986, Tom spent 32 years as a dedicated Boston Firefighter serving mostly in the South End, East Boston and Charlestown. He enjoyed many years of reminiscing with friends at the Liars Club on Moon Island and was a retired member of the IAFF. For over 20 years, he was a volunteer aboard the USS Cassin Young, a Navy Destroyer stationed in the Charlestown Navy Yard where he was a docent and also spent many happy hours restoring the ship and enjoying the company of his fellow volunteers. Over the years, Tom also enjoyed donating his time at the Westford Nursing Home, driving the elder bus for Wakefield Senior Services, and placing flags at veteran's graves each year for Memorial Day. Tom was a faithful communicant of St. Francis de Sales Parish in Charlestown and later St. Joseph Parish in Wakefield where he served as an usher for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing cribbage, woodworking, baking for his family and friends and generally doing anything he could to help others. His kind heart and gentle spirit are part of the legacy he leaves behind. Tom will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his children; Thomas W. Goodwin and his wife Mary Ellen of Lexington, Martha "Marty" Cousins of Alabama and Kathleen Falco and her husband, David of Chelmsford, his loving grandchildren; Amy & Tom Lowell, Erin & Chris Price, Matthew & Kelly Cousins, John, Mark & Kathryn "Katie" Goodwin, and Jeffrey & Kevin Falco, and great-grandchildren; Chrissy, Brendon & Aidan Lowell and Connor & Riley Price. He also leaves many cousins, nieces, nephews, and very dear friends. He was predeceased by his brothers, Walter, Jr. and John R. Goodwin, and his son-in-law, Donald Cousins. Tom's family would like to thank the amazing caregivers at Brightview Concord River in Billerica and Sunny Acres Nursing Home who loved and cared for Tom over the past five years. Visiting Hours: Will be held on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, from 2:00 – 4:00 pm in the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Due to gathering limitations, Funeral Services and Interment will be held privately. Thomas's Mass of Christian Burial will be livestreamed on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 9 am. Please visit chelmsfordcatholic.org
