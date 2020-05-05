Home

THOMAS F. "TOM" KEATING


1943 - 2020
THOMAS F. "TOM" KEATING Obituary
KEATING, Thomas F. "Tom" Of Wayland, MA passed away peacefully May 4, 2020 at the age of 94. Born in County Cork, Ireland, the eldest son of James and Nora Brenock. Beloved husband of Nora "Noin" Brenock. Survived by his son, James, of Santa Monica, CA; his daughter, Kathleen and her husband John, of Brighton, MA, his daughter, Teresa, of Framingham, MA; his grandchildren, Nicholas, Alexandra, Madison and Jack; and his brother Tom in Ireland. Due to closures during the current health crisis, a Memorial will be planned for the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cape Cod Hunger Network at capecodhungernetwork.org For online guestbook, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020
