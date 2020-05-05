Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
617-242-1509
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
V.A. National Cemetery
THOMAS F. "TOM" KEATING


1943 - 2020
KEATING, Thomas F. "Tom" 77 years of age. Lifelong Charlestown resident. May 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (McInnis) Keating. Loving brother of Mary Jo Keating of Charlestown, Donald Keating & wife Barbara of Charlestown, Patricia Machado of Everett, & the late James "Buddy", & William Keating. Brother-in-law of Daniel McInnis & wife Elaine of Malden. Also many loving nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tom's Funeral Service & Burial at the V.A. National Cemetery in Bourne will be private. Memorial donations may be made in Tom's name to the Charlestown Boys & Girls Club, 15 Green St., Charlestown, MA 02129. Late US Army Vet. Tom's family thanks the staff at the Chelsea's Soldier's Home & on Bigelow 14 at MGH for their special care to Tom during his illness. To send a message of condolence, www.carrfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020
