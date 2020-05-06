|
KEATING, Thomas F. "Tom" 77 years of age. Lifelong Charlestown resident. May 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (McInnis) Keating. Loving brother of Mary Jo Keating of Charlestown, Donald Keating & wife Barbara of Charlestown, Patricia Machado of Everett, & the late James "Buddy," & William Keating. Brother-in-law of Daniel McInnis & wife Elaine of Malden. Also many loving nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tom's Funeral Service & Burial at the V.A. National Cemetery in Bourne will be private. Memorial donations may be made in Tom's name to the Charlestown Boys & Girls Club, 15 Green St., Charlestown, MA 02129. Late US Army Vet. Tom's family thanks the staff at the Chelsea's Soldier's Home & on Bigelow 14 at MGH for their special care to Tom during his illness. To send a message of condolence,
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020