Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
THOMAS F. O'GARA Jr.

O'GARA, Thomas F. Jr. Of California, formerly of West Roxbury, August 20, 2019. Loving father of Thomas O'Gara, III and his wife Rebecca of Los Angeles. Dear brother of Mary O'Gara of Dedham, Helen Miller and her husband John of Maine, Bob O'Gara and his wife Donna of New Hampshire, Frank O'Gara and his wife Irene of Virginia and the late Eugene O'Gara. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home, 8 Spring St. (at the corner of Centre St.), WEST ROXBURY, Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Theresa of Avila Church at 10 a.m. Visiting Hours Friday, 4-7 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Thomas' memory may be made to Leeza's Care Connection at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, 501 South Buena Vista St., Burbank, CA 91505. Interment will be private. Guestbook and other information at KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 4, 2019
