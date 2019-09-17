|
FARINA, Thomas Of Arlington, passed peacefully on September 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary V. (Caico). Loving father of Thomas Farina, Patricia Springer, Joseph Farina, Paul Farina, Carol Farina, John Caico, and Nicole Farina. Son of the late Vita (Maniscalco) and Cessidio Farina. Loving brother of Theresa Farina of Somerville, Paul Farina and his wife Ruth of Arlington, Richard Farina of Watertown, the late Michael, Joseph, Anthony, John, Louis, Ralph Farina, Mary Branch, Dorothy Stephanopoulos, Helen Lair, Lee Goulette, Ann Smith, and Rosalie Farina. Further survived by many loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving relatives and friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (adjacent to St. Agnes Church, Rt. 60), ARLINGTON, Friday, September 20th from 10:30 to 11:30 AM, followed by his Funeral Service at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Services will conclude with burial at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Arlington. It has been requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in Tom's name to The Parmenter Foundation, 260 Boston Post Rd, Suite 5, Wayland, MA 01778.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 18, 2019