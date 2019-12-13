|
|
FITZPATRICK, Thomas Of Key West, FL, returned to the planet Mars at age 78 on Dec. 7, 2019 after a tough battle with leukemia for several years. Never going gentle into that good night, he raged against the dying of the light with a bike ride and swim every day until just a few days before his death. Fitz leaves behind the love of his life Sandy and one stubborn basset hound. Introducing himself before speaking to a group of business leaders several years ago he said, "I'm a Boston College graduate, a marathon runner and forever Captain in the Marine Corps." His trail through Corporate America included Raytheon, Peat, Marwick Mitchel, Sheraton and Digital, but his finest moments were in the Public Sector as First Deputy Commissioner at the Massachusetts Department of Revenue during the 1980s. Fitz was also proud of serving as Headwaiter for the venerable F. LeRoy Gillis memorial dinners at Locke-Ober restaurant in Boston for many years. After retiring from Digital, Fitz and Sandy moved to Key West, FL, where he helped open The Grand Key resort and then was a hospice volunteer for many years. When asked recently how he wanted to be remembered he replied, "As a good-hearted rascal who helped a lot of people over the years." The next round of Jameson Irish whiskey is on this headwaiter! There will be no Memorial Service; his ashes will be spread in the ocean off Ft. Zachary Taylor beach in Key West. Contributions can be made to a .
View the online memorial for Thomas FITZPATRICK
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 14, 2019