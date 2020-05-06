|
|
BARRY, Thomas Francis Of Norwood, age 83, died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the UMass Memorial Medical Center following a brief illness. Tom was born March 5, 1937, the son of the late Thomas Francis and Sarah Marie (Coughlan) Barry. He grew up in West Roxbury and was a teacher of Business Math and Computers at Dorchester High School for 35 years. Tom leaves a sister, Rosemary Swanson of West Hartford, CT, and brothers, Jim Barry of Gainesville, FL, and John (Ed) Barry of San Francisco, CA. He was predeceased by the spouses of each of his siblings, Gustav Swanson, Juanita Barry, and May Pon. Tom was an attentive uncle to twelve nieces and nephews who were a large part of his life, visiting them for holidays, baptisms, graduations, weddings, and many other occasions. Most of these nieces and nephews have had children, keeping Tom very busy with celebrations. Sarah, Tom's mother, passed away when he was a teenager, and his father later remarried Marie (Driscoll) Barry. In Marie's later years, after she returned to the Boston area, Tom became her primary healthcare advocate and visited her often. After graduating from Boston Latin School in 1954, and Boston University in 1958, Tom moved to Norwood, where he resided most of his adult life. Here, Tom became a lifelong member of the Catholic Alumni Club, and served as President for several years. Tom also sang with this club, singing for liturgies and nursing homes. As a child, Tom loved music and was known to sing along with Mario Lanza. Later, Tom joined the church choir at St. Theresa of Avila in West Roxbury and subsequently became a longtime valued member of the choir at St. Catherine of Siena in Norwood. An avid golfer and tennis player, Tom would often gift younger friends and relatives with new and used clubs and racquets to encourage their participation. We will remember Tom as a wonderful man who was always looking to help others, from feeding stray cats in the neighborhood, to helping students in extracurricular activities, and honoring his many friends and relatives with their accomplishments. Due to COVID-19, a private family Service will be held. Further information is available at
www.molloyfuneralhome.com
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary Health Care Center in Worcester, MA for the excellent care they provided to Tom over the past two years. We would also like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at UMass Memorial Medical Center for their excellent care for Tom during his final six days. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to St. Mary Healthcare Center in Tom's honor.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2020