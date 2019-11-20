Boston Globe Obituaries
COONEY, Thomas Francis (Tommy) Of Arlington, died at the age of 76 years old, on November 19, 2019. Son of the late Eugene (Matt) and Marie (Conlon). Tommy leaves his beloved wife of over fifty-two years, Terry (Stanley); his children Shaun of Las Vegas, NV, Todd and his wife Lauren of Framingham, and Lauren Connors and her husband Brendon of Medford. Tommy leaves his granddaughter Piper Elisabeth Connors, who was the light of his life. Brother to the late Kevin and his wife Mary, Corinne Rainville, Dick and his wife Patty, Jeff and his wife Jackie, and Nancy Cooney. Tommy also leaves his aunt Fran Cooney. He leaves many nieces, nephews, and friends. Late employee of the MBTA and the Town of Arlington. Per Tommy's request, there will be no wake and Services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 22, 2019
