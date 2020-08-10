|
|
DUFFY, Thomas Francis Of Stoneham, formerly of Dorchester, died August 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Joanne T. (Tavilla) Duffy. Son of the late Patrick S. and Sarah J. (Shaughnessy) Duffy. Brother of Rev. Joseph P. Duffy S.J. of Weston, and the late Mary M. and her husband Horace Charles Griffin, A. Teresa and her husband George Negus, and Capt. William L. and his wife Gladys Duffy. Survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Tom was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War. He spent a year in the Olympic Forest in Washington State as a lumberjack. He was a graduate of Boston College, Class of 1954. He was a retired construction project engineer for Harvard University. A private interment will be held in Paradise Memorial Gardens in Scottsdale, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory may be made to The Campion Center, 319 Concord Rd., Weston, MA 02493. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2020