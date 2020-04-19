|
CLEVELAND, Reverend Thomas G. Hey, Hey, What A Day, What A Day! Reverend Thomas G. Cleveland died peacefully on March 20, 2020 surrounded by his wife and his four children in beautiful Tamworth, NH. He was 92 years old and died of general old age complicated by pneumonia. The COVID-19 virus had nothing to do with his death. "Hey, Hey - what a day, what a day!" was Tom's signature greeting to friend and stranger and defined how he looked at life – as well as setting the stage for a mutual thanksgiving of the beautiful small things in life. He had a great love of nature and was lucky to spend adolescent summers canoeing in Canada and later, as a new Episcopal priest, living and working in Athabaskan villages on the Innoko and Yukon Rivers in Alaska. Not to mention vacationing in and retiring to Tamworth, NH where Mt. Whiteface and the rest of the White Mountains glistened in his front yard. Born in Baltimore, Tom's father was Richard F. Cleveland, the eldest son of President Grover Cleveland and a lawyer. His mother was Ellen Douglas Gailor, the daughter of Bishop Thomas F. Gailor, the third Episcopal bishop of Tennessee. Tom was a strong athlete and captained the baseball and football teams his senior year at Milton Academy. In 1945, he attended Princeton University and became their first Religion major, as well as the sophomore defensive guard who blocked the kick and helped win an upset in the Penn-Princeton football game of 1946. After marrying Charlotte Crocker in 1950, Tom graduated from Virginia Theological Seminary in 1954 and joined Bishop Bill Gordon's team of missionaries in Alaska. He and Charlotte raised their four children in Holicachuk, Palmer and Tanana eating salmon, moose and rabbits while absorbing Athabaskan outlooks and philosophies. (He often said, "We learned so much more from our life in Holicachuk.") In Tanana, he championed native land claims and helped restore Nuchalawoyya, the great coming together and cultural celebration of interior peoples at the junction of the Yukon and Tanana Rivers every other summer. In 1965, Tom joined Milton Academy in Milton, MA to teach religion and ethics as well as coach football and lacrosse to over three decades of students. Every sophomore participated in his legendary ethics course, a required weekly class yet not graded. In addition, Tom and Charlotte provided a welcoming second home on campus at 94 Centre Street for many in the Milton Academy community. Over the years, 52 students lived at their house instead of the dorms, and their door was always open for post Chapel coffees on Sunday evenings and spontaneous drop-in visits. Their impact on the school community can be measured by the continuous stream of former students who made the pilgrimage to Tamworth to visit with him, often decades after their graduation. In 1996, he married Ruth Elaine Taylor in Tamworth, NH and, in 1997, retired from Milton Academy to live full time in Tamworth. He loved life in this special town and was active in progressive Democratic politics, once running for State Representative before serving for many years on the Planning Commission. He fought fiercely for local environmental initiatives and land conservation as well as serving on the boards of the Visiting Nurse Association and doing meals-on-wheels and tutoring grade school. He is survived by his second wife, Ruth Elaine Cleveland, and his four children (Tom Jr., John, Sarah, and Ellen Douglas) and their families including 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren as well as his sisters, Frances Cleveland and Margaret Cleveland, and his brother, George Cleveland. He was predeceased by his ex-wife, Charlotte, and his sisters, Ann Robertson and Charlotte Look. Donations in his memory should be directed to Epiphany School, 154 Centre Street, Dorchester, MA 02124, either by check (Attention: John Finley) or online at https://www.epiphanydonations.org/ Services to be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 20, 2020