|
|
DEVINE, Professor Thomas G. Age 92, passed away after a brief illness on June 7, 2020, in Burlington, Vermont. He was the devoted husband of Claire T. Devine; loving father of Thomas J. Devine; and proud grandfather of Brendan and Tristan Devine. Dr. Devine was born in Somerville, Massachusetts on January 18, 1928. He graduated from Somerville High School in 1946. He was predeceased by his brother, the late William Devine, and his sister, Judith Devine.
Dr. Devine had a love of language and learning. He completed undergraduate and graduate studies at Boston University, paying his tuition as a tenor saxophonist in big bands of the era. He earned his Doctorate in English Education in 1961. After teaching in Boston public schools, he joined the faculty at B.U. in 1965, and was a beloved professor in the School of Education until 1980, when he accepted a professorship at the University of Massachusetts Lowell. He gave generously of his time to students and peers. Dr. Devine authored nine books and contributed dozens of articles to scholarly publications. He retired in 2000 at the age of 72.
Dr. Devine and Claire were lifelong residents of Jamaica Plain until their move to Middlebury, Vermont, two years ago. He loved opera, a good pipe, Duke Ellington, travel, cats, his garden, talking with neighbors, and riding his bicycle in the Arnold Arboretum. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandsons and many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 12, in St. Theresa of Avila Parish, West Roxbury. The Mass will be live-streamed. Information about how to view the Mass remotely can be found on the St. Theresa of Avila Parish website sttheresaparishboston.com In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the . www.lawlerfuneralhome.com Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
(617) 323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe on June 10, 2020