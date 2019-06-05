Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS DICEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS G. DICEY Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

THOMAS G. DICEY Sr. Obituary
DICEY, Thomas G. Sr. Age 74, Of Somerville, June 4, 2019. Beloved husband of 52 years to Ann C. (Reardon). Son of the late Laura and Robert Dicey. Loving father of Thomas G., Jr. and his wife Paula, Kristin and Eric Dicey all of Somerville. Brother of Robert E. and his wife Peg of Hollis, NH, and Beverly Perry of NC. Dear Papa of Nicholas T. Dicey of Somerville. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) SOMERVILLE, Saturday morning, at 9:00 am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Clement Church, Somerville at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Friday, 4-8 pm. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Late veteran USMC, Vietnam War. Retired employee First National Bank of Boston. Former Umpire for ASA Men's Softball League. If you wish, donations may be made in Tom's name to , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now