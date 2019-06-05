|
|
DICEY, Thomas G. Sr. Age 74, Of Somerville, June 4, 2019. Beloved husband of 52 years to Ann C. (Reardon). Son of the late Laura and Robert Dicey. Loving father of Thomas G., Jr. and his wife Paula, Kristin and Eric Dicey all of Somerville. Brother of Robert E. and his wife Peg of Hollis, NH, and Beverly Perry of NC. Dear Papa of Nicholas T. Dicey of Somerville. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) SOMERVILLE, Saturday morning, at 9:00 am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Clement Church, Somerville at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Friday, 4-8 pm. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Late veteran USMC, Vietnam War. Retired employee First National Bank of Boston. Former Umpire for ASA Men's Softball League. If you wish, donations may be made in Tom's name to , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 6, 2019