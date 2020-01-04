|
SHACK, Thomas Galvin Jr. Age 86, on January 1, 2020, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family after a brief battle with leukemia. After graduating law school in 1958, he eloped to Vermont with his life love, Sara Lynne Millin. Together they moved to Washington, D.C., where they built a remarkable life for their family including a deeply shared commitment to civil rights and equality. Tom practiced political diplomacy, international litigation, and communications law for more than 50 years. Before Lynne's death in 2012, they resided in Bethesda, Maryland with vacation homes in Sarasota, Florida and Centerville, Massachusetts. Born on November 27, 1933, the eldest son of Thomas G. Shack, Sr. and Florence Abigail Keogh Shack of Belmont, MA, Tom was a proud Boston College double Eagle (BA and JD). He is survived by his daughter Nancy Jo McKinstry Shack and son-in-law Rod Morrison; his son Thomas G. Shack, III and daughter-in-law Monica Sullivan Shack, and his beloved granddaughter Madeline McKinstry Shack, all of Brookline, MA. Although predeceased by his sister Marion Mathews and brother Robert F. Shack, Tom is survived by many family members including his brother Richard Shack and sister-in-law Carol Shack, as well as his sister Marianne Gambini, all of whom reside in the Atlanta, Georgia area. Since 2012, Tom remained active in politics and lived independently at Center Communities of Brookline and Hebrew Senior Life. He cherished his many friendships there and his family wishes to extend their profound gratitude to the incredible staff that provided a wonderfully warm and welcoming environment for both Tom and his fellow Brookline seniors. Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home www.bellodeafuneralhome.com has seen to Tom's final wishes with a private burial ceremony that will take place in Boylston, Massachusetts in the spring. In lieu of flowers or condolences, Tom wished that donations be made to Hebrew Senior Life in support of the dignity and independence they provide to all Brookline seniors. www.hebrewseniorlife.org/giving
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020