GUILDERSON, Thomas Jr. Aug 31, 1937 - July 12, 2020, he was 82 years old. He leaves his wife, Marie, whom he cherished for 56 years of marriage. He was also survived by his siblings, Hugh L. Guilderson, Mary A. Guilderson, his children, Thomas Guilderson, III, Annmarie Guilderson Choque, and five grandchildren. Tom grew up in Arlington and attended Matignon High School before going on to receive his degree from Boston College in 1959. He was known for his kind heart, easy laughter, and gifted storytelling. Services will be private.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 18, 2020