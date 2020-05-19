Boston Globe Obituaries
Waring-Sullivan Home Of Memorial Tribute
180 Washington St
Fairhaven, MA 02719
(508) 999-5100
THOMAS H. BUFFINTON

THOMAS H. BUFFINTON Obituary
BUFFINTON, Thomas H. Age 99, of Plymouth, MA, formerly of Marion, died peacefully on Saturday, May 16. He was the husband of the late Sally (Waring) Buffinton for 69 years. Due to current restrictions, a private Service will be held and a Celebration to honor his memory will be planned at a later date. To acknowledge the incredible care he received, the family has asked that contributions be made in his memory to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360. Arrangements have been made by the Waring-Sullivan Home at Fairlawn, FAIRHAVEN, MA. To leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com

Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020
