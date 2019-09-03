Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brackett Funeral Home
29 Federal St
Brunswick, ME 04011
(207) 725-5511
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Bailey Island Union Church
Bailey Island, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS CONWAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS H. CONWAY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS H. CONWAY Obituary
CONWAY, Thomas H. Age 85, died August 30, 2019, in Portland. Beloved husband to Norma (Huff) Conway, beloved father to sons, Thomas Conway, Jr. and wife, Sheryl, William Conway and wife, Linda, daughters, Susan G. Harrington, and Kathleen A. Walsh, both of Lexington, MA; stepson, Edward J. Walsh, Jr. and wife, Jane of Medford, MA; brother, James Toomey and wife, Nancy of MA; sister, Eileen Toomey of NH; eight grandchildren. Memorial Service 11a.m. Sat., Sept. 7, at the Bailey Island Union Church, Bailey Island. Arrangements by Brackett Funeral Home, BRUNSWICK, ME. www.brackettfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now