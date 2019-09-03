|
|
CONWAY, Thomas H. Age 85, died August 30, 2019, in Portland. Beloved husband to Norma (Huff) Conway, beloved father to sons, Thomas Conway, Jr. and wife, Sheryl, William Conway and wife, Linda, daughters, Susan G. Harrington, and Kathleen A. Walsh, both of Lexington, MA; stepson, Edward J. Walsh, Jr. and wife, Jane of Medford, MA; brother, James Toomey and wife, Nancy of MA; sister, Eileen Toomey of NH; eight grandchildren. Memorial Service 11a.m. Sat., Sept. 7, at the Bailey Island Union Church, Bailey Island. Arrangements by Brackett Funeral Home, BRUNSWICK, ME. www.brackettfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019