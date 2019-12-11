Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
51 Medford Street
Arlington, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
51 Medford Street
Arlington, MA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Joseph's Cemetery
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
THOMAS H. DUNN Jr.

THOMAS H. DUNN Jr. Obituary
DUNN, Thomas H. Jr. Age 73 of Arlington, December 4, 2019. Loving son of the late Thomas Dunn, Sr. and Katherine (Murray). He was a proud graduate of BC High, Boston College, and Northeastern. He worked as a CPA for many years. Late Vietnam Era Army Veteran. He is survived by many loving relatives and close friends. His Funeral Mass will be held at St. Agnes Church, 51 Medford Street, Arlington on Wednesday, December 18 at 10am. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Church at 9am. Burial to follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery in West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom's memory to a . For guestbook, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019
