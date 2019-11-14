|
MARTIN, Thomas H. Age 88, of Winchester, November 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Florence A. (Sullivan) Martin. Loving father of Gary Martin of Arlington, Judith Martin of Tucson, AZ, Thomas Martin, Jr. of Oakland, CA and the late Susan Goodrich. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather at the Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington St., WINCHESTER on Tues., Nov. 19 from 4-8PM and again on Wed. at 9AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, 155 Washington St., Winchester at 10AM. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. Late Veteran U.S. Army Korea. Flowers are welcome or donations in his memory may be made to the of MA, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. www.costellofuneralhom.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 17, 2019