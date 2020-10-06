McCARRICK, Thomas H. Jr. Of Roslindale and Wareham, formerly of Jamaica Plain, October 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ann L. (Hay). Cherished father of Mary, Maureen, and Barbara of Roslindale, Jeanne of Manchester, CT and the late Patricia. Loving grandfather of Ann Marie. Brother of Donald Peter and his wife Barbara of FL and the late Leonard, Eileen Mills, and Rita McCarrick. Also survived by his sister-in- law Beatrice McCarrick of Medford and many nieces and nephews. Late US Army Veteran WWII. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Friday, October 9th at 9am., followed by a Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Roslindale at 10 o'clock. Visiting hours Thursday 5-8pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to American Federation for the Blind at afb.org
or Alzheimer's Association
309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For directions and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com
William J. Gormley Funeral Service
617-323-8600