UZDAVINIS, Thomas H. Of Atkinson, NH. Age 73, husband of Susanne (Godfrey) Uzdavinis, passed away May 12, 2020 at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. Born in Haverhill, he was the son of the late Leon and Florence M. (Smith) Uzdavinis. Raised and educated in Haverhill, he was a graduate of Haverhill High School, Class of 1964. Thomas graduated from Boston College on a football scholarship in 1969. He was a national marketing strategist in the insurance industry for many years until his retirement. His career in marketing made him a well-lunched foodie, as he gathered monthly with his agents for lunch. Thomas was a frequent traveler to Newport and Chicago. An avid fisherman, he loved to be out on the water and kept his boat at Bridge Marina on Rings Island. He was a member of the Lithuanian Gedymino Club of Haverhill and service organizations over his lifetime. A man of great faith, he was a communicant of the former St. Joseph's and All Saints Parish in Haverhill. Thomas will be missed by his family and his friends. In addition to his loving wife Susanne of over 49 years, he is survived by his daughter, Amy M. Hamel of Haverhill; his grandchildren, Rebecca and Christina; and his brother Leon Uzdavinis and his wife Susan of Eulyess, TX; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He also leaves his recently purchased boat, the Sveikas. Visiting Hours: Due to the current healthcare crisis, Services will be private. Arrangements are by the Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main Street, HAVERHILL. The family would like to thank the staff at Holy Family Hospital, Brigham and Women's Hospital and Dana Farber Cancer Institute. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Haverhill Boys Club, 55 Emerson Street, Haverhill, MA 01830. Please visit Comeau Funeral Home on Facebook or www.comeaufuneral.com Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home 486 Main St. Haverhill
Published in The Boston Globe on May 15, 2020