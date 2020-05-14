Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin B Comeau Funeral Home
486 Main St
Haverhill, MA 01830
(978) 521-4845
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS UZDAVINIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS H. UZDAVINIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS H. UZDAVINIS Obituary
UZDAVINIS, Thomas H. Of Atkinson, NH. Age 73, husband of Susanne (Godfrey) Uzdavinis, passed away May 12, 2020 at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. Born in Haverhill, he was the son of the late Leon and Florence M. (Smith) Uzdavinis. Raised and educated in Haverhill, he was a graduate of Haverhill High School, Class of 1964. Thomas graduated from Boston College on a football scholarship in 1969. He was a national marketing strategist in the insurance industry for many years until his retirement. His career in marketing made him a well-lunched foodie, as he gathered monthly with his agents for lunch. Thomas was a frequent traveler to Newport and Chicago. An avid fisherman, he loved to be out on the water and kept his boat at Bridge Marina on Rings Island. He was a member of the Lithuanian Gedymino Club of Haverhill and service organizations over his lifetime. A man of great faith, he was a communicant of the former St. Joseph's and All Saints Parish in Haverhill. Thomas will be missed by his family and his friends. In addition to his loving wife Susanne of over 49 years, he is survived by his daughter, Amy M. Hamel of Haverhill; his grandchildren, Rebecca and Christina; and his brother Leon Uzdavinis and his wife Susan of Eulyess, TX; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He also leaves his recently purchased boat, the Sveikas. Visiting Hours: Due to the current healthcare crisis, Services will be private. Arrangements are by the Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main Street, HAVERHILL. The family would like to thank the staff at Holy Family Hospital, Brigham and Women's Hospital and Dana Farber Cancer Institute. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Haverhill Boys Club, 55 Emerson Street, Haverhill, MA 01830. Please visit Comeau Funeral Home on Facebook or www.comeaufuneral.com Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home 486 Main St. Haverhill

View the online memorial for Thomas H. UZDAVINIS
Published in The Boston Globe on May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -