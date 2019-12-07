Boston Globe Obituaries
Hallett Funeral Home
273 Station Avenue
South Yarmouth, MA 02664
(508) 398-2285
THOMAS J. AHEARN

THOMAS J. AHEARN Obituary
AHEARN, Thomas J. Age 90 of East Dennis, died November 26, 2019 at Pleasant Bay Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Brewster. Husband of Floriana D. "Nan" (Bruno) Ahearn. Son of the late James and Grace (Butler) Ahearn. Brother of the late Katherine Ahearn. Funeral Services will be private. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305. [email protected]
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019
