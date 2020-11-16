1/1
THOMAS J. ALLEN III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share THOMAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALLEN, Thomas J. III Of Marblehead, November 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Joan M. (Gilmartin) Allen. Loving father of Thomas J. Allen, M.D. & his wife Fleur of Australia, Susan M. Golden & her husband Michael of Marblehead and Máirín A. Friday & her husband Jason of Marshfield. Cherished grandfather of ?amonn, Declan & Niamh Golden and Molly, Meg and Aislinn Friday. Caring brother of John M. Allen of Newark, NJ. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Due to the current health crisis, Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the MIT Tech Catholic Community at www.tcc.mit.edu/donate or the Franciscan Food Center at

www.stanthonyshrine.org/giving/gift For directions & to sign online condolence, visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949

Family Owned Since 1889

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved