ALLEN, Thomas J. III Of Marblehead, November 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Joan M. (Gilmartin) Allen. Loving father of Thomas J. Allen, M.D. & his wife Fleur of Australia, Susan M. Golden & her husband Michael of Marblehead and Máirín A. Friday & her husband Jason of Marshfield. Cherished grandfather of ?amonn, Declan & Niamh Golden and Molly, Meg and Aislinn Friday. Caring brother of John M. Allen of Newark, NJ. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Due to the current health crisis, Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the MIT Tech Catholic Community at www.tcc.mit.edu/donate
or the Franciscan Food Center atwww.stanthonyshrine.org/giving/gift
For directions & to sign online condolence, visit www.gatelyfh.com
